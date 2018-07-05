Molly Sims Talks Traveling With 3 Young Kids, Possible ‘Las Vegas’ Reboot

For model and actress Molly Sims, jetting off on any kind of vacation is a little more labor intensive than simply packing a bag.

With three young kids — Brooks, 6, Scarlett, 3, and Grey, 17 months — the Las Vegas actress wants to expose them to all sorts of travel this summer, but definitely has to do some hardcore preparation ahead of time, she shares exclusively with PopCulture.com.

In combination with “a lot of alcohol,” she jokes, pairing with Chase and Hyatt for the new World of Hyatt Credit Card has helped her stay on track while trying to have a good time with her kids.

“You know what, I’m very organized,” she tells PopCulture. “I’m not going to lie, traveling is definitely a lot, that’s why working with Chase and Hyatt is so big.”

The World of Hyatt Credit Card offers bonus points for Chase customers staying at the hotel chain, as well as free nights and extra bonuses on fitness club and gym memberships. That’s right on for how the House of Style alum keeps on her game even while keeping up with her summer travel. “You’re being paid, basically, to go to the gym.”

She continues: “When I travel, I try to keep it as healthy as possible. I mean the kids will see me working out, I might take them down to the gym. They might annoy me and I’ll somehow work with them to not annoy me. … As long as I can kind of try to mirror that when I’m traveling and keep that consistency, then you’re not just eating a bag of Goldfish and then chowing down on a chocolate chip granola bar, which is laden in sugar. You just have to keep it consistent.”

She also calls herself a “one woman urgent care” with all she brings with her on vacation.

“You’ve got to be on your game, you’ve got to compartmentalize,” she tells PopCulture. “Every child has different needs, so you’ve got to think of the best case scenario. And then you’ve also got to think, ‘OK, this is totally normal, there’s nothing wrong with you in this moment, but 15 minutes from now, two of you could have strep throat and one of you could have an 104 [degree fever].’”

She also makes sure to bring with her a little bit of leverage when it comes to dealing with a fussy little one.

“Then on the other hand, I’ve got lollipops that I’m basically bribing them with,” she jokes.

For the busy supermodel, actress, executive producer and mom, summer is providing her with some time to take a break, giving her a chance to head off on a European trip with hubby Scott Stuber.

But when she returns to the hustle and bustle, there’s a chance in the future that she could reprise her role of Delinda Deline from NBC’s Las Vegas, which was cancelled in 2008, leaving fans with a cliffhanger ending.

When asked if she had heard anything about a possible reboot, Sims says, “I have. We’ll see, you never know. It was a great time and a great place. Could it come back? I’d love it and would be all game but you never know.”

We’ll keep our fingers crossed!

Photo Credit: Michael Simon / Startraksphoto