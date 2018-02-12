Molly Shannon Defends Sarah Jessica Parker After Kim Cattrall Comments

The feud between former Sex and the City co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall took an ugly turn on Saturday, but at least one actress in Hollywood has Parker’s back.

Cattrall had been vocal in the past few months that she did not want to return for a hypothetical third Sex and the City movie, then lashed out at Parker with a direct message posted on her Instagram.

“I don’t need your love and support at this tragic time [Sarah Jessica Parker],” Cattrall wrote in the post, referencing the death of her brother Chris on Feb. 4 and how Parker had supposedly reached out to offer her condolences.

“My Mom asked me today ‘When will that [Sarah Jessica Parker], that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now,” Cattrall wrote on the caption. “Let me make this VERY clear. (if I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Molly Shannon, a former Saturday Night Live cast member and co-star along with Parker on the HBO series Divorce, was asked about the Parker/Cattrall feud on Saturday during New York Fashion week and defended Parker.

“I didn’t read about that,” Shannon told Entertainment Weekly. “But I know for me, Sarah is just so supportive and so wonderful and we just get along so well. It doesn’t really feel like work because we have so much in common, and she loves funny women and is just so genuinely supportive and kind, and like a ‘girls’ girl.’ So, I just feel lucky that I get to work with her.”

The HBO series is currently in its second season, with Shannon playing the role as Diane, Parker’s character’s close friend.

“I just feel grateful, I think television is hard and so many times you never know if it’s going to work or not, so I always just enjoy it for as long as it’s on,” Shannon said. “And I feel really lucky getting to work with Sarah Jessica Parker, she’s true Hollywood royalty, and Thomas Haden Church and our amazing writers. It’s just fun! For me, it’s like a dream job I love, I’m really enjoying myself!”

Divorce airs weekly on Sundays on HBO.