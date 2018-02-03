Model Accuses Mohamed Hadid of Rape

Mohamed Hadid, the father of supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, has been accused of rape by model Miranda Vee. She also claims Guess co-founder Paul Marciano had a role in the alleged assault.

Vee posted a screenshot of model Kate Upton’s tweet, in which Upton accused Marciano of sexual harassment, on Instagram. She also included screenshots of alleged text conversations with Hadid and Marciano.

“Thank you [Upton],” Vee wrote in the caption. “It is time people like [Marciano] & [Hadid] get exposed for who they really are!”

Vee claims she met Marciano at his Guess office, where he “sexually harassed” her. After that, he “passed me on to his friend,” Hadid. She thought they would be meeting for coffee, but he offered her champagne and “date raped me in [an] apartment. All to get a test shot for Guess.”

“Last year when I [tried] to speak out about it, they found out [and] made me sign a non-disclosure agreement,” Vee claimed. “I only agreed to sign because Paul threatened me [and] said he would [make] me [disappear] if I ever say anything.”

Hadid told TMZ it is true that he met Vee two years ago. “When we met it was not a date and not once did I touch her,” the 69-year-old said.

Hadid said the story is “totally untrue” and Vee should go to the police, not social media, with her claims. He also spoke with an attorney about filing a defamation lawsuit against the model.

A source at Guess also called Vee’s claim she signed a non-disclosure agreement “bogus.”

Upton accused Marciano of sexual harassment on Instagram and Twitter earlier this week. Marciano denied the claims in an interview with TMZ.

Hadid made his fortune in real estate. His ex-wife, Yolanda Hadid, starred in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. He is engaged to Second Wives Club star Shiva Safi.

Photo credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic