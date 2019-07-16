Model Claims She Hit ‘Naked’ Jeffrey Epstein With a Sex Toy and Ran

Model Elisabetta Tai claims she had to attack Jeffrey Epstein with a sex toy to avoid being assaulted. The incident occurred when she was 21 in 2004, Tai told the New York Post.

Per her account, Tai was sent to Epstein’s mansion in 2004 in the hopes of landing some modeling work in the United States. She told the Post she’d been told the convicted pedophile owned Victoria’s Secret at the time, though that wasn’t true. She recalled the house being “astonishing,” and said there were “about five models walking around” while she was there.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He told me this is one of the most important people in modeling,” she said. “He said that this man is in charge of Victoria’s Secret and he’s going to change your life.”

Tai alleged that in the midst of their meeting, Epstein stripped naked, handed her a vibrator and asked her to approach him where he sat on a massage table. She told the Post she grabbed the sex toy and hurled it in an effort to protect herself.

“I just grabbed the vibrator and threw it at his head,” she recalled, according to the Post.

Tai continued, “I mean, I don’t know where it landed, I just blacked out and then I ran as fast as I could out of the room.”

She told the Post she was under the impression that Epstein was going to have a massage.

“I thought he was preparing to have a massage,and that someone was about to come in to the room and give him a massage,” Tai remembered.

After the incident, she returned to Italy she told the newspaper. Tai called the incident “terrible,” adding that she decided to speak out all these years later because it stuck with her.

“I think it’s terrible. I think it’s awful what he did to me, and what he did to those girls. It’s just not right, especially in a young girl,” she said. “It changed me for life. I thought I lived in a hateful world. It was shocking to realize that if I wanted to be a model in America, I was expected to work as a prostitute.”

Epstein hasn’t responded to Tai’s claims. Meanwhile he continues to make headlines. On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that FBI agents found “piles of cash,” diamonds and an expired foreign passport in Epstein’s safe. The passport was issued in the 80s, according to the outlet, and listed an address in Saudi Arabia.