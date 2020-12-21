✖

Miley Cyrus is continuing her reign as the queen of TikTok comments, propositioning both Shawn Mendes and girlfriend, Camila Cabello with a "three way" offer that had fans freaking out. The Plastic Hearts singer made the racy pitch in the replies to the musical couple, who recorded themselves filming her 2009 song "The Climb."

"Let’s have a three way," she joked in Mendes’ comment section, adding in a second note, "A three part harmony obviously Shawn. You filthy animal." Cyrus and Mendes have collaborated before, singing his song "In My Blood" together at the 2019 Grammy Awards. Mendes and Cabello began dating in 2019 after years of friendship, and have spent their time in quarantine making TikToks showcasing their combined musical skills.

The Hannah Montana alum has also been having plenty of fun on TikTok, responding to numerous fans asking for her input on everything from their marital status to the name of their child. When one woman shared a video dancing to Cyrus' new album with the caption, "If Miley comments I'll get whatever tattoo she says," the singer was quick to quip back with a date offer. "How about the time and place of our first date?" she commented alongside heart, kissing, cherry and tongue emojis. The original poster responded, "I'm down to take you out anytime," earning thousands of likes on both comments.

When another fan asked Cyrus to choose the name of her unborn daughter, whose due date is Valentine's Day, Cyrus commented back that the baby should be named "California," thrilling the expectant fan. "OH MY GOSH WE LOVE YOU. IT'S 3 AM AND BABY LOVE FINALLY HAS A NAME. WAIT TIL MY HUSBAND WAKES UP," she wrote back. Cyrus didn't give her reasoning behind the name suggestion, but has called California home for much of her life, losing her home in Malibu in the 2018 wildfires.

Cyrus also advised a fan who posted on TikTok, "If Miley Cyrus comments I'll dye my hair whatever color she wants" to instead "SHAVE IT" instead of dyeing it a different color. She may have even given her blessing to a married couple, as one duo posted a video reading, "If Miley comments we will get married." The "Midnight Sky" singer joked of her own marriage to Liam Hemsworth, which lasted only eight months before they split last year, "Hope it goes better for you two than it did for me."