Miley Cyrus Strips Down to One-Piece Swimsuit With Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have been inseparable ever since getting together following her divorce from Liam Hemsworth. Outside a few rumors of breaking up, the two have seemingly enjoyed each other’s company wherever they go.

The two spent the holidays together from Thanksgiving to Christmas and Cyrus urged all of her followers to go out and “start dating your best friend” like she did.

Now, the couple was seen spending time together on Malibu’s Zuma Beach on Monday on what appeared to be a nice romantic date. During the scene as spotted by The Daily Mail, Cyrus was seen sporting a black one piece as she laid out on the sand and Simpson shirtless.

As Cyrus noted, she and Simpson have been good friends for quite some time, thus her post about dating your best friend. His manager spoke with PEOPLE about how the couple’s bond is so strong due to their initial friendship.

“It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize,” Matt Zeidman said. “Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they’re both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me.”

“Happy birthday to my best friend in the entire world [Cody Simpson]. I love you and I love our pirate life,” Cyrus captioned the photo.

The pair’s relationship first became official back in October after Cyrus began getting ticked off about her followers’ constant nagging about who she is or isn’t dating following her divorce.

In her typical fashion, she took to Instagram where she let it be known after the first photos of her kissing Simpson began to surface. In her post, she listed four very lengthy points directed at her fanbase.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru(sic) from the beginning…. I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up,” she began her first point. “But I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality.”