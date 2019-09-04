Miley Cyrus Spotted With Rumored Girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter for Labor Day Weekend Lunch Date

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter were spotted getting lunch together over Labor Day weekend, continuing their string of public sightings that began last month with a vacation in Italy.

Miley Cyrus spotted on her way to a lunch with Kaitlynn Carter and mother Tish!👩‍🎤👩😀☀️👩‍❤️‍👩

Miley Cyrus, 26, was all smiles on her way to lunch with #KaitlynnCarter. pic.twitter.com/iwVAN3DJZe — The New Music©🍒 (@Badgaliggy) September 2, 2019

The two women were photographed on Sunday, getting lunch with Cyrus’ mom, Tish Cyrus, in the Los Angeles area, with Cyrus wrapping her arm around Carter as they walked together. Both Cyrus and Carter wore white t-shirts, crossbody bags and ponytails, while Cyrus paired hers with denim shorts and brown clogs and Carter opted for jeans and flat sandals.

The pair was previously photographed grabbing food with Tish after returning to the United States from their Italian vacation, were they were photographed kissing. The images began circulating on the same day it was reported that Cyrus had split from husband Liam Hemsworth. Earlier in August, Carter and ex Brody Jenner announced their breakup after five years together.

“Miley and Kaitlynn have been spending time at Miley’s mom’s house,” a source told E! News at the time. “They all went out to lunch together on Saturday afternoon at Soho House in West Hollywood. The three of them drove together in Tish’s car. They were deep in conversation.”

“They had lunch in the restaurant and stayed at the club for almost two hours,” the eyewitness added. “They all left together and returned to Tish’s house at the end.”

On Aug. 26, Cyrus performed at the 2019 VMAs, with Carter on hand to support her backstage. Cameras captured Carter tenderly placing a hand on Cyrus’ head before the former Disney Channel star headed to the stage to perform her new song, “Slide Away.”

After the show, the women were seen out in New York City, with the duo photographed holding hands as they walked into Up and Down nightclub. A few days prior, Cyrus had addressed her relationship with Hemsworth on Twitter, adamantly denying that she cheated on the Australian actor.

“I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide,” she wrote. “I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Robert Kamau