Miley Cyrus Spends Weekend With Mother Tish, Sister Brandi Following Split From Kaitlynn Carter in New Photo

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter went everywhere together during their romantic relationship, but as news broke of their break-up, the two spent the weekend apart. Cyrus went to Las Vegas with her mother Tish Cyrus and sister Brandi Cyrus. The “Mother’s Daughter” singer and The Hills: New Beginnings star broke up this weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tish Cyrus (@tishcyrus) on Sep 21, 2019 at 2:19pm PDT

Tish shared a photo of herself with her two daughters in Vegas for the iHeartRadio Music Festival, which kicked off on Friday. Cyrus shared the same photo in her Instagram Story, as well as a photo of herself in her hotel room. Brandi shared the photo on her Instagram Story as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cyrus and Carter’s break-up was first reported late Saturday.

“Miley and Kaitlyn broke up. They’re still friends,” a source told PEOPLE. “They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated… but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

During their brief romantic relationship, Carter and Cyrus were seen together on dates in Los Angeles and New York. In fact, just days before the split, they were seen at a party in New York City, reportedly displaying plenty of PDA.

“[They were] stealing kisses and being cute,” a witness told Us Weekly. “At one point, Miley and Kaitlynn were making out against a wall in full view of everyone.”

On Sept. 2, PEOPLE reported that Cyrus and Carter even moved in together in Los Angeles after they were seen together on Labor Day weekend.

“They live together and are very happy,” a source close to Cyrus said at the time. “Miley is doing great. She is moving on. She seems to have no regrets. She loves being with Kaitlynn.”

“Miley is very close with Kaitlynn. It’s romantic, but also a friendship,” another insider told PEOPLE. “They are both going through similar stuff right now and are bonding over it.”

The couple dated for at least two months. Photos of the two kissing in Italy surfaced in August, on the same weekend Cyrus announced she and Liam Hemsworth were splitting after seven months of marriage. Hemsworth filed for divorce three weeks later.

“Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” Hemsworth wrote on Instagram on Aug. 12. “This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

Carter broke up with The Hills star Brody Jenner days before Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their split. Jenner and Carter were thought to be married after they had a big ceremony in Indonesia. It turned out the couple never legally married in the U.S.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Jenner called out the “negativity” on social media that sprouted after the beak-ups.

“Kaitlynn is a wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with, always a positive force in my life. We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for each other strong but move forward separately with our lives. I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her,” Jenner wrote. “She deserves to be able to move forward in her life with respect and happiness.”

Photo credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images