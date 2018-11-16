Miley Cyrus’ Sister Reveals Where Singer Was During the California Wildfires

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth lost their home in the recent wildfires that swept through California, and the famous couple were just two of thousands affected due to the sudden blazes.

Cyrus first revealed over the weekend that her home had burned down, and her sister Brandi Cyrus went into more detail about the pair’s situation while speaking to Us Weekly at an event in Chicago on Thursday, Nov. 15. Brandi shared that her sister was not in California when the fires broke out, and was “halfway across the world” working.

“It always makes me want to cry when I think about it,” Brandi said. “It was hard for me because I was in Denver at the time and it was, like, snowing outside, and then there’s these people in these fires. It, like, just doesn’t seem real. And unfortunately, Miley is halfway across the world working right now, so for her, she’s probably feeling the worst of it because she feels so helpless from so far away.”

Miley’s fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, was at the home, and evacuated along with the couple’s many animals.

“We were just so lucky that Liam was home and able to get all the animals out — he had just enough time to do that — and it’s not just, like, piling dogs in a truck,” she revealed. “We have two huge pigs out there and mini horses, and that was the first priority was to get them out and we did, and it’s been a super sad time and I don’t think it was until Liam posted the photo with the ‘LOVE’ letters and the rubbish that it really hits you. It’s like, ‘Wow, that house is gone.’ But I think everybody is, like, really trying to remember that everything with a heartbeat made it out, and that’s what is important.”

On Tuesday, Hemsworth shared a photo from the wreckage of the home, posting an image of a group of letters that read “Love,” which used to hang in the couple’s house but became charred and damage in the fire.

“It’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Love,” the actor wrote. “Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires. I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger. Thankful for the all the great local guys that helped keep smaller fires out around my property. I love u guys. I love you Malibu. Thank you to all the hero firefighters around California. It’s going to be a journey to rebuild.”

After the fires, Miley and Hemsworth donated $500,000 to the Malibu Foundation through Miley’s Happy Hippie Foundation.

“Miley and Liam lost their home but are very grateful to be safe along with their animals! Their community and state are very special to them and they want to give back to the place that has created so many beautiful memories for themselves and others,” a representative for Miley said in a statement to the Associated Press.

“These funds will be used for those in financial need, emergency relief assistance, community rebuilding, wildfire prevention and climate change resilience.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @brandicyrus