Miley Cyrus Poses in Poolside Swimsuit Photo: ‘More of a Woman Than You’ll Ever Get’

Miley Cyrus recently took to Instagram to share a new photo that sees the singer posing poolside in a swimsuit. In the photo, Cyrus is standing at the edge of a massive pool in a black bikini with a white top. In the caption, she shared a quote attributed to late playwright Jonathan Larson that reads, “I’m more of a man than you’ll ever be, & more of a woman than you’ll ever get!” Many of her fans and followers have since taken to the post to comment, with many dropping fire emoji to convey their thoughts on the image.

“OMG! You weren’t kidding when you said you were younger now,” one fan exclaimed.

“Someone really doesn’t want the summer to end…” another person wrote, while someone else said, “Girl u have done it again constantly raising the bar for us all.”

The new photo comes after Cyrus seemingly split from Kaitlynn Carter, after striking up a romance with her around the time she split from estranged husband Liam Hemsworth.

Cyrus and Hemsworth had been off-and-on for about a decade, finally marrying back in December 2018. The pair announced in August that they had split, with Hemsworth directly addressing the impending divorce.

“Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

“This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets,” Hemsworth added. “Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

Cyrus has made multiple comments about the split, with the singer initially taking to Instagram on Aug. 11 to say, “Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable.”

“The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed,” she continued. “My dad always told me ‘Nature never hurries but it is always on time‘…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true.”

“I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own,” Cyrus concluded her statement.