Miley Cyrus Reveals Her Terrifying ‘Overdose’ Nightmares

Miley Cyrus is no longer smoking weed and the "Malibu" songstress partly credits her lifestyle change to a nightmare she had about overdosing on the drug during a live TV broadcast.

The 24-year-old pop superstar made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night and dished on smoking marijuana in the past and how it led to a terrifying dream.

"I had a dream that I would die during my monolog on SNL for some reason," she said. "That I would just get so stoned that I'd just, like, died - which I've Googled and that's never happened."

The daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus says that her bad habits hit an unprecedented level before she ultimately decided to quit.

"It's like no one's ever died from weed, but no one's ever smoked as much as I did!" she said.

In past appearances on Jimmy Fallon's show, the former Hannah Montana actress says that she has "always been very stoned."

"It's weird to be here; Remember the last time I was here? I was dressed as a bunny rabbit and then like a cat. There's a reason for that - I was high!" she said.

To serve as a reflection of her new outlook on life, Miley is releasing her sixth studio album. She believes that it is the most "important" music she has ever made.

"This record at this moment is the most important album that I've ever made," Cyrus said. "So I wanted to make sure that I was super-clear in the way I'm talking."

"I say this every time, but I loved making this record so, so much," she said.

In an interview ET earlier this year, Cyrus spoke out further about her decision to quit smoking marijuana.

"I like to surround myself with people that make me want to get better, more evolved, open," she said. "And I was noticing, it's not the people that are stoned. I want to be super clear and sharp, because I know exactly where I want to be."

However, at the time, Miley said that she was hesitant to change her old ways.

"I f----ing hate it when people can't adjust. I used to [resist changing]. But I haven't smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I've ever [gone without it]. I'm not doing drugs, I'm not drinking, I'm completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do," she said.

