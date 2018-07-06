Peek Inside Miley Cyrus’ New $5.8M Nashville Farmhouse

Miley Cyrus may know how to party all around the U.S.A, but that doesn’t mean the pop singer and former coach of The Voice doesn’t enjoy a country retreat.

The 25-year-old “Malibu” singer recently purchased a $5.8 million ranch in Franklin, Tennessee, The Tennessean reports.

It’s a fitting spot for a pop superstar, as it sits on 33.5 acres of land just south of Nashville, aka Music City. The 6,869-square foot home isn’t far from the home she was raised in.

The gorgeous farmhouse was built in 2014 and hosts five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half baths, as well as an elevator, three-car garage and separate lodge.

Design-wise, this new home is a stark contrast to the bohemian, wild, colorful style Cyrus is known for loving. This property boasts modern, yet rustic charm with enough shiplap to make Fixer Upper‘s Joanna Gaines proud.

As for Cyrus, the singer is set to release her next album Younger Now in September and it’s rooted in country sound, unlike her last two records. Is this latest purchase yet another sign of Cyrus’ return to her country routes?

While we wait and see, take a look at the stunning property room by room.

Exterior:

Fans of HGTV’s Fixer Upper will swoon over the Franklin home’s two fireplaces, metal roof, wood beams and wrap-around porch.

The 6,869-square foot home is the perfect country oasis for the former Hannah Montana actress.

Living room:

Though mom Tish and sister Brandi are the interior geniuses of the family, this tranquil, natural style living room suits the ‘new’ Miley’s look perfectly. You’ll also spot plenty of guitars throughout the house, which may indicate that new music will come out of this relaxing space.

Kitchen:

As a devoted and outspoken vegan, Cyrus will certainly put this spacious, open kitchen to use! The country-pop star recently got a sunflower tattoo to symbolize her dedication to living a life without animal products.

This looks like the perfect space to cook up some tasty, healthy foods in peace.

Bedroom:

This is one of the five bedrooms inside the gorgeous farmhouse, though they each flaunt this cool, relaxing design style. Miley can’t go wrong choosing a room to call her own!

We wouldn’t mind crashing in a guest bedroom at this serene ranch.

Bathroom:

The mix of wood and shiplap in the bathroom make for a relaxing place to soak in Cyrus’ vintage claw-foot tub that’s nestled by the corner windows. Is there a better way to enjoy the Tennessee wilderness?

Sunroom:

This indoor-outdoor living space looks ideal for writing hit songs. Cyrus and company can relax in this woody sunroom that looks out to the pool and surrounding forest.

Seriously, who wouldn’t want a swing inside their house?

Backyard:

The backyard of this Tennessee estate is the perfect southern playground. There’s a pool, patio and putting green! Perhaps Cyrus’ beau Liam Hemsworth will take up golfing.

Nighttime views:

The twilight views of this serene farmhouse will leave you smelling the crisp southern air and feeling the breeze. Malibu may have been fun, but the singer will definitely enjoy life back home.

Cyrus’ new digs also comes with a separate lodge hidden in the 33.5 acre property. It’s a home away from home, yet still inside her home!