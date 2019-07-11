Miley Cyrus, Her Mom and Sister Have Nightmarish Close Call on Flight to Music Festival

Miley Cyrus has been making the festival rounds to promote her latest EP, She Is Coming, with the singer heading to Glastonbury Festival in England last month to perform.

On the plane ride to the festival, Cyrus, her mom Tish and sister Brandi had a nerve-wracking close call, which Brandi discussed on her podcast on Wednesday.

Brandi hosts the Your Favorite Things podcast along with The Bachelorette alum Wells Adams. The two were discussing the current season of the ABC dating show and contestant Pete Weber, who is a pilot, which led them to share their own scary flight stories, with Brandi detailing the Glastonbury trip.

“My mom and Miley are both very nervous fliers, and when they get nervous, they just feed off of each other and just make each other more nervous,” she said. “And then Miley’s other manager, Adam, is almost a worse nervous flier than my mom and Miley combined, which is insane to even think about.”

“So I’m sitting with the three of these people, and it’s bumpy and they’re kind of freaking out, and then out of nowhere, as we’re landing, we swoop back up and like bank to the left, and turn and like, it feels crazy,” she continued, adding that the others on the plane “just start losing their minds.”

Brandi shared that while she was nervous as well, she wanted to stay calm, though she wasn’t entirely sure what was happening.

“Miley’s in my lap, my mom’s holding my hand across the aisle, Adam’s freaking out, and we’re like, no one’s telling us what’s going on,” she recalled, explaining that the flight attendants were seated and unable to relay information to the passengers.

The crew later explained that another plane had been in their lane in the sky, so the plane “had to come back up and move.”

“That’s terrifying to think about,” Brandi said. “Like, you’re going like what? 400 miles an hour? And a plane is like, in your lane, like that’s insane.”

The AGE revealed that 10 minutes later, the same thing happened and the plane had to “swoop back up and bank again.”

“My mom starts crying, she’s like ‘If we die, Noah’s [Cyrus, Tish’s youngest child] alone and like freaking out,” she said. “And I’m just like, ‘Holy crap,’ I’m trying to hold it together for everybody. It was a nightmare.”

According to Brandi, the crew told them the trouble stemmed from the fact that so many planes were trying to land for the festival.

“We’re like, hello, you guys knew how many planes were landing today, there’s a schedule, why is this happening?” she said. “Like it was very scary.”

Brandi added that while Miley, Tish and Leber were “freaking out,” most of Miley’s band was “still sleeping.”

“They’re chill, they’re fine,” she joked. “They don’t even know what’s happening.”

The group ultimately made it to Glastonbury, where Miley performed several of her new songs before hitting the stage as her Black Mirror character, the purple-wigged pop star Ashley O.

Photo Credit: Getty / Larry Busacca