Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Donate $500K to California Wildfire Relief After Losing Home in Malibu Fire

After losing their home in the Woolsey Fire, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have donated $500,000 to recovery efforts.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, Cyrus’ representative announced that the couple had made the large donation to The Malibu Foundation through Cyrus’ Happy Hippie Foundation, which focuses on homeless youth and other vulnerable populations, after they were personally affected by the blaze, which has claimed two lives.

“Miley and Liam lost their home but are very grateful to be safe along with their animals!” the statement read. “Their community and state are very special to them and they want to give back to the place that has created so many beautiful memories for themselves and others. They are donating $500,000 to The Malibu Foundation through Miley’s charity, Happy Hippie, in hopes to restore Malibu’s magic.”

“These funds will be used for those in financial need, emergency relief assistance, community rebuilding, wildfire prevention and climate change resilience,” the statement continued. “Those looking to get involved your time, support and donations are greatly appreciated.”

The Woolsey Fire, which is affecting areas of Los Angeles County and Ventura County, had claimed two lives, burned over 97,000 acres of land, and was only 47 percent contained as of Wednesday. It had also destroyed 435 structures, with 57,000 more at risk.

On Sunday, Cyrus had announced that her home she shares with Hemsworth had been destroyed in the blaze, announcing in a string of tweets that the “house no longer stands.”

“Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones,” she wrote. “My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong.”

On Tuesday, Hemsworth shared a photo of what remained of their home: a large sign reading “Love,” the letters charred from the fire.

“It’s been a heartbreaking few days,” he wrote. “This is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires. I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger.”

“”Thankful for the all the great local guys that helped keep smaller fires out around my property,” he continued. “I love u guys. I love you Malibu. Thank you to all the hero firefighters around California. It’s going to be a journey to rebuild. Stay strong all.”

In the days since the Woolsey Fire broke out, Cyrus and Hemsowrth have been using social media to advocate for people to donate, sharing various links to donate.