Miley Cyrus Reveals Why She And Liam Hemsworth Broke Off Their Engagement

Pop star Miley Cyrus has opened up about her previous break-up with fiancee Liam Hemsworth.

The couple started dating in 2009 and became engaged in 2012, but they called off the engagement in 2013. They have since rekindled their romance and became reengaged in 2016.

Speaking with SiriusXM, Cyrus touched on what she’d tell her younger self during the initial break-up and then dished on what caused the situation.

“I think, (I would say) know that everything is happening for the right reason,” she said. “I knew that when we weren’t together for the first time. I didn’t know if that was the end of it, or if we’d be back together again, but knew that wherever I was going, I was on the right path.”

The two ending up back together is a sign that Cyrus and her actor beau were in fact on the “right path.” She describes their time apart as time each needed to grow as individuals before finding each other again.

“I think, people who break up and get back together, I think that’s awesome, because you know it’s true, but you get time to be yourself,” she said. “You get time to grow up.

“I think if you’re growing up attached to another person, you never really get solid as your own being.”

The “Wrecking Ball” singer says she and Hemsworth are now both “really solid” people individually and they can finally “get to be two really grounded people” together.

This revelation is just one of many life revelations Cyrus has made as of late.

She went on the record about her drug use and revealed she quit smoking marijuana.

“I used to [resist changing],” she said. “But I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever [gone without it]. I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do.”

The “Party In The U.S.A” singer is gearing up to release a new album later this year and recently unveiled a new music video that flaunts her engagement ring.

