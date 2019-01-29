Miley Cyrus Channels Lindsay Lohan for Nostalgia-Fueled Cover of ‘Rumors’

Miley Cyrus took fans for a nostalgic ride on Monday night when she rocked out to Lindsay Lohan’s “Rumors” in her car.

Cyrus posted a video of herself singing along to the 2004 pop classic on Twitter, just after 3 o’clock in the morning. When they woke up, fans joined in on the nostalgia, fondly remembering Lohan’s brief stint as a singer. They called for Cyrus and Lohan to unite as early-2000s Disney icons and collaborate on a new song.

Lohan was pleased by the shout out from Cyrus. She re-posted the video on her Instagram Story, writing “Love you!!!” in pink text over it.

“We need a collab legends,” one fan tweeted.

“We want a cover,” added another.

“Now post a video singing to Selena and be besties with her,” requested a third person. “Miley Lindsay and Selena ugh the Disney trio we deserve.”

Meanwhile, many fans replied with GIFs and references to Mean Girls, one of Lohan’s most seminal films. It came out in April of 2004, and at the time, she told reporters from MTV that she had just begun writing lyrics for her debut album, Speak.

“I write a lot of lyrics and I’m involved in the producing process, because it’s like, if I’m singing it, I want it to be something that I can relate to,” she said at the time. “I’m just trying to feel it out and see where it goes. I’m playing guitar and I also love to dance, so [the music will be] somewhere along the lines of hip-hop and rock.”

These days, Lohan has little to do with music and record deals, though her response to Cyrus’ tweet delighted fans, showing that she is not bitter about those previous works. Lohan is celebrating the release of her new reality show, Linsday Lohan’s Beach Club. It follows Lohan’s day-to-day life operating a night club in Mykonos, Greece.

“I’ve gone through so much in my past. People have always given me trouble for going to clubs, so why don’t I just open my own?” she explained in a promo.

The show also tracks some of Lohan’s employees, whom fans were already fixated on through social media. The show does not shy away from Lohan’s reputation as a harsh boss, by the looks of it.

“To work for me, you have to be the best of the best,” she declared. “I want to build an empire here.”

The show started on Jan. 8, and already has fans clamoring for more. Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club airs on Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.