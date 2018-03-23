Mila Kunis Sparks Backlash With Joke About Raising a Daughter and Son

Mila Kunis provided hilarious proof that her kids couldn’t be more different, but fans slammed her comments as “sexist.”

The actress joined Kate McKinnon on Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote their upcoming action comedy, The Spy Who Dumped Me. But during the show, Kunis got candid about her home life with husband Ashton Kutcher and their kids, daughter Wyatt, 3, and son Dimitri, 15 months.

“They’re incredibly different,” the 34-year-old mom said. “My boy’s like a sloth. He’s wonderful, and I love him — ’cause one day he’ll probably watch this and be like, ‘Why did you say that?’ — but the truth is, women are smarter than men. And I have this evident from my two different humans that I created.”

“Girls are just on it and boys are like, ‘Dum da-dum da-dum da-dum,’” the Bad Moms star joked. “They’re more like little linebackers going through life, and like… Neanderthal-ish.”

“Wyatt will be like, ‘Pass the cup, please,’ and my boy’s like [points] ungh, ungh,” Kunis dished. “That’s it! That’s all you get and you’re like, ‘Ungh? What could ungh be?’ You look around, you’re like, ‘Ah, ball!’ There’s just a huge difference.”

Degeneres weighed in on Kunis’ observations, joking that she has actually never seen Dimitri walking, instead always sitting in a ‘contraption’ on Kutcher’s back. McKinnon agreed, laughing “I’ve actually never seen him walk!”

“He doesn’t walk — he just runs,” Kunis said. “He’s in the hiker backpack a lot when we hike, but that’s ’cause we’re hiking and he’s a year old, guys! He’s lazy.”

Some fans spilled tears of laughter at the mom’s honest, joking comparison, sharing a particular love for her description of boys as “little linebackers.”

“LITTLE LINEBACKERS GOING THROUGH LIFE!!” one viewer wrote with a crying face emoji. Another added, “The way Mila talks about her kids is adorable.”

But others took issue with her story, accusing the mom of “casual sexism” for praising her daughter above her significantly younger son.

“Because casual sexism is funny, as long as it is against men,” one viewer criticized. Another quoted, “‘Women are smarter than men.’ This is basically a politics show for moms.”

“One way to see it is that women are smarter than men; the other way to see it, is that you think your daughter is smarter than your son,” a fan attempted to tweak Kunis’ story, and others agreed.

“She was obviously just making conversation but not all girls are smarter than boys. I agree that she should have just said her girl was smarter than her boy. Again, poor kid is only one. Give him a chance,” a viewer added.

Others pointed out the kids’ age difference, citing that Kunis’ older child will certainly be more advanced.

Kunis’ mom-shamers have not stopped her from keeping it real on motherhood in the past, and, luckily, her newest critics likely won’t keep her from sharing hilarious stories about her little ones in future interviews.