Michelle Wolf’s White House Correspondent’s Dinner Jokes Send Twitter Into Furious Rage

Comedian Michelle Wolf hosted the 2018 White House Correspondent's Dinner, and many of her jokes sent Twitter into a furious rage.

The biggest backlash has been due to the jokes Wolf told about White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, with many feeling as if the jabs were directed at Sanders' appearance.

"Watching a wife and mother be humiliated on national television for her looks is deplorable. I have experienced insults about my appearance from the president. All women have a duty to unite when these attacks happen and the WHCA owes Sarah an apology," tweeted MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski.

"That [Sarah Huckabee Sanders] sat and absorbed intense criticism of her physical appearance, her job performance, and so forth, instead of walking out, on national television, was impressive," wrote New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.

Wolf defended herself from Haberman's comment by saying, "Hey mags! All these jokes were about her despicable behavior. Sounds like you have some thoughts about her looks though?"

Some have wondered exactly what it was Wolf said that caused such a backlash. It seems that the specific joke in question was as follows: "I actually really like Sarah. I think she's very resourceful. Like, she burns facts, and then she uses the ash to create a perfect smoky eye. Like, maybe she's born with it; maybe it's lies. It's probably lies."

Female members of the press were not the only ones who criticized Wolf for her comments, as her fellow comedian Dennis Miller fired off, "What a horrid human being Michelle Wolf is. I'm going to read up on her over the next couple of days and I will have a few brutally mean jokes about her by Wednesday."

Sanders' father, Gov. Mike Huckabee, also commented on the event, tweeting out, "The WHCD was supposed to celebrate the 1st Amendment. Instead they celebrated bullying, vulgarity, and hate. They got all dressed up so they would look nicer when they had a hired gun savagely attack their guests. Do they really wonder why America has no respect for them? Sad!"

In response to the massive amount of backlash from the night, Wolf tweeted out in defense of her jokes, quipping, "Why are you guys making this about Sarah's looks? I said she burns facts and uses the ash to create a *perfect* smoky eye. I complimented her eye makeup and her ingenuity of materials."