Michael Phelps’ Wife Nicole Shamed for Pumping Breast Milk at Husband’s Gala

Nicole Michele Phelps, the wife of retired Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, clapped back at critics who slammed her for pumping breast milk at an event for Phelps’ foundation.

The 32-year-old former Miss California USA posted a selfie to her Instagram Story, showing herself pumping breast milk for 3-month-old son Beckett at the gala. The image received so many comments that Phelps posted it to her Instagram profile for permanently, adding a message to the critics.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Motherhood is one of the most incredible experiences and being able to breastfeed is a gift. This was the longest stretch of time I was without Beckett since he was born,” Pelps wrote. “I knew he needed milk OFTEN and thankfully I had a milk runner to get him more. I stepped away from our foundation gala to take a moment and pump – hands free – [thankfully] I could sit with my back to the room we were in and get it done.”

She continued, “Some won’t agree with where I did this and even worse if I was sitting there with Beckett nursing people might judge me. But breastfeeding is NATURAL, I have to admit there were times at the Olympics I was feeding Boomer in the stands. I want it to be known women don’t have to hide in a bathroom to take a moment to provide our babies with food. We should be able to, without judgment nurse/pump (easier with a wireless pump) anywhere we’re comfortable… [because] we all know you’re not going to ‘let down’ if you’re not relaxed!!”

Phelps added the hashtags “normalize breastfeeding” and “milk maker.”

The photo, which was posted also at PEOPLE on Facebook, met with a slew of negativity from users.

“My God does the entire world have to watch a woman pump her breast milk or feed her child? Is nothing sacred anymore? Why don’t we all take showers in public…shave our legs or how about peeing & even using a tampon? Let’s just let it all hang out…seems everyone thinks there is nothing they can’t do in public. Ridiculous,” one person wrote.

“This is supposed to be a formal event…having a breast pump going when someone is making a speech is just plain rude. Plan ahead and pump or go in another room. Rude,” added another.

Howeer, since sharing the image on her Instagram page, Phelps has received many compliments, applauding her defiance in standing up for herself and working to normalize breastfeeding in public.

“As a mama of two (same age as your sons), thank you!!! My career is in a male dominated field and the countless explanations of my pumping schedule is tiresome,” one user wrote.

“You keep pumping!!! 100% respect for you. People that spread their hate are the first to moan at a crying baby who needs feeding but shun women for feeding their babies,” another fan added.

“Yasssss!!!!!! So happy when women speak so candidly about this,” another wrote.

Phelps and Michael Phelps welcomed their son Beckett Richard Phelps in February. The couple also have a 2-year-old son, Boomer Robert Phelps, who was born a month before their wedding in June 2016. They met at the 2007 ESPY Awards.

Michael Phelps is the most decorated Olympian of all time, with 23 Olympic medals, including 13 gold medals in individual events.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Nicole Phelps