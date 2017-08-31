Michael Lohan’s Wife Reportedly Threatened to Kill Cops, Placed on Psychiatric Hold

Kate Major, Michael Lohan’s estranged wife, threatened to kill law enforcement officers during a 911 call this weekend. She then claimed domestic violence against Lohan which led to her being placed on psychiatric hold.

On Friday, Major told a dispatcher in Boca Raton, Florida that she would “kill us all” if the Boca PD failed to locate her children after Lohan left their house with them, according to TMZ. He reportedly left with them after allegedly coming home to find her belligerently drunk.

The police report says that Major, who is the stepmom of Hollywood superstar Lindsay Lohan, was “hysterically crying and appeared to be intoxicated” at the time a police officer arrived at the home following her death threat.

She then told the cop that Michael accused her of cheating on him when he got home. Major says that he grabbed her by the throat and yanked her hair before leaving with their two sons.

Despite her accusations, the cops did not notice any signs of physical abuse or injuries. Major claims that she had video footage of the incident, however, she wasn’t able to show the officer the altercation.

Lohan, on the other hand, did have a video of the interaction. His footage prompted the police to put her on psychiatric hold.

The police report also mentions that Major made “a number of racial comments about Officer Graham’s race [the responding officer].”

Once Major was placed in the control car, she reportedly “kicked the slider and door repeatedly” and was spitting on the slider.

“Without proper care or treatment, Kate was a potential danger to others,” the responding officer said.

Major was taken into custody and transported to a hospital.

Because the couple’s children witnessed the incident, the Florida Department of Children and Families was called, according to Palm Beach Post.