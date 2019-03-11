Michael Jackson’s Sister LaToya Jackson Accuses Brother of Paedophilia in Resurfaced Interview From the ’90s

Michael Jackson’s sister LaToya Jackson previously accused her brother of paedophilia, in a resurfaced interview from the ’90s.

Yahoo News reports that an old clip from a press conference that LaToya gave in 1993 featured the Masked Singer contestant firmly stating that she, “cannot, and will not, be a silent collaborator of his crimes against small, innocent children.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If I remain silent then it means I fuel the guilt and humiliation these children are feeling and I think it’s very wrong,” she went on to say, then alleging that she was privy to information regarding checks in “very, very large sums” that had been made out to the parents of “these children” that Jackson allegedly molested.

LaToya then went on to say that she too had been a victim of sexual assault, but did not identify the person she accused.

“I am a victim myself and I know what it feels like, and these kids are going to be scarred for the rest of their lives and I don’t want to see any more innocent, small children being affected this way,” she said. “I love Michael dearly but I feel even more sorry for these children because they don’t have a life anymore, they don’t.”

“Now you stop and think for one second and you tell me, what 35-year-old man is going to take a little boy and stay with him for 30 days?” she then asked the crowd around her. “And take another boy, and stay with him for five days in a room, and never leave the room?”

The press conference was in response to allegations that Jackson had sexaully assaulted 3-year-old Jordy Chandler. His father Evan Chandler accused Jackson of the crime, but charges were never brought against the singer, and the case was settled outside of court.

The new clip of LaToya has re-emerged after HBO aired Leaving Neverland, a two-part documentary film focusing on the allegations against Jackson.

Jackson’s estate has expressed disdain for the documentary, calling is “a tabloid character assassination.”

“The film takes uncorroborated allegations that supposedly happened 20 years ago and treats them as fact,” a statement by Jackson’s estate added.

“Michael always turned the other cheek, and we have always turned the other cheek when people have gone after members of our family — that is the Jackson way,” the statement continued. “But we can’t just stand by while this public lynching goes on. … Michael is not here to defend himself, otherwise these allegations would not have been made.”

LaToya does not appear to have issued a new comment in the resurfaced interview at this time.