Benjamin Keough: Lisa Marie Presley's Son Greets Paparazzi in Resurfaced Video With Michael Jackson From the '90s

Following Benjamin Keough's tragic death, a '90s clip has resurfaced showing Lisa Marie Presley's son greeting the paparazzi with Michael Jackson. In the video, Keough can be seen cheerfully walking with his mother and the King of Pop, who was his step-father for a few years, until Presley and Jackson divorced.

The video caption states the clip is from 1997, which would have made Keough around five years old at the time. Jackson's father, Joe Jackson, and Keough's sister — Riley Keough — can also bee seen walking with the family in the clip. Keough died on Sunday, with TMZ reporting that the 27-year-old died in Calabasas, California. His cause of death was officially determind to have been from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Presley's manager issued a statement, saying that "she is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley." The statement went on to say that, "she adored that boy," and that he "was the love of her life."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕄𝕚𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕖𝕝 & 𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕒 (@ifyoucantfeedyourbaby) on Jul 14, 2020 at 6:02am PDT

In the wake of his death, Keogh's friend Brandon Howard spoke to Us Weekly, and fondly remembered his late pal. "He is a wonderful, magical person," Howard told the outlet. "It’s just one of the reasons why this is so shocking and he’s the very person that would be there for anybody. If you need him, he’ll crash on your couch for three weeks just to make sure that you’re doing OK."

Howard also praised Keough for being "multifaceted," adding: "He can go from being, like, the scholar to the wild guy, to the amazing brother that you never had. … He was so gifted in so many ways. You’re lucky to know him, to even be around him." Additionally, Howard said that Keough was a "an excellent chef," in supplement to his many other talents. "I kept begging him to cook some food. He’s one of the best, he really is. He loved sushi," he stated, "I didn’t get a chance [to try his cooking] and I kept begging him for food. We watched him make different dishes and stuff all the time. He would send me pictures."