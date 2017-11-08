‘Michael Jackson: Searching For Neverland’ Reveals Some Bizarre Secrets About The Pop Star

Michael Jackson was a huge musical success in the world and it may come as a surprise to his legion of fans that the King of Pop still has some secrets. For example, did you know MJ brought his own hot sauce and spray butter to the movie theater. In the late King of Pop's Lifetime movie, Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland, the new unauthorized biopic is giving fans new details about his life. The movie is told from the point of view of his security guards, Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard and talks about the last year of MJ's life. Based on their 2014 book, Searching for Neverland revealed some intimate details about Jackson, who is played by Nevi, a world-famous impersonator, and shined a light on his relationship with his three children. Up Next: WATCH: Michael Jackson 'Searching for Neverland' Biopic Trailer Scroll down to see some of the bizarre details revealed in Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland:

​ Michael Jackson's Children While Michael proceeded in keeping his private-life out of the public eye, new details show us that he was an absolutely loving and adoring father to his kids. 1. When Jackson put masks on his children's faces to avoid having their identities known to the public, he called it "dress up" and turned it into a game and were told not to use their real names. 2. A photographer once got a photo of Blanket, with Javon tracking him down and taking the camera. Jackson then allegedly paid $75,000 to the photog after his then-assistant Feldman destroyed it. (Feldman was then fired, according to Bill.) 3. According to the film, Jackson first met Dr. Conrad Murray when daughter Paris fell ill and needed medical attention. Not wanting to bring her to the hospital for fear of the paparazzi seeing them, Jackson requested a private physician. After his death, Murray was charged with involuntary manslaughter, convicted, and sentenced to four years in jail following Michael's death in 2009. He served two years before being released. 4. While Jackson personally didn't celebrate Christmas as a Jehovah's witness, he still allowed his three children to open presents and celebrate.

​ MJ's Personal Life Michael Jackson was enormously famous and could not have lived a normal life because of recognition, but that didn't stop the superstar from trying. 1. In one scene of the film, Jackson is a on date, with Bill driving the couple around. His date convinces him to go out to a bar like a "normal couple," but he soon changes his mind when a man accosts him on the street. 2. Though he craved a normal life as a dad, according to Bill, he also loved his fans, and often had his fan mail delivered to him. He also would tell the police it was OK for his fans to wait outside his house. 3. Deeply private, in one scene, Jackson cut open his hand pulling a surveillance camera from a wall in a hotel in Washington, D.C.