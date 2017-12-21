Posthumous Michael Jackson Molestation Lawsuit Dismissed

It’s been revealed that a child molestation lawsuit filed against Michael Jackson posthumously has been dismissed by the judge.

Australian dancer Wade Robson filed the lawsuit in 2013 and a judge in L.A. County recently dismissed it, citing that it was filed past the statute of limitations time frame for the deceased pop star’s estate to be held responsible.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the suit, Robson claimed that Jackson’s various companies were guilty of facilitating the singer’s “pattern of child molestation,” essentially helping him to lure in victims, as reported by TMZ.

The judge did not rule on the validity if Robson’s allegations of molestation, but did disagree with the dancer regarding the companies being held responsible for Jackson’s actions.

He stated that the companies could not be liable for Jackson’s actions because they had no control over him as he was the boss.

Additionally, the judge said that the companies also weren’t responsible for Jackson having contact with him when he was younger, since it was actually Robson’s mother who initially reached out to the singer for help with her sons career.

Robson’s career in dance has lead his to do choreography for such stars as NSYNC, Britney Spears, Demi Lovato, and A*Teens. He also appeared in the 2004 dance movie You Got Served, and did all the choreography for 2011’s animated hit Happy Feet Two.

Interestingly, back in 2005 Robson testified for the defense in Jackson’s criminal trial, stating that Jackson had a “sexual interest in women,” and that he’d never witnessed “anything that suggested pedophilia” during his visits to the Neverland ranch.