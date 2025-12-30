Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross Announce Split

Mel Gibson and his longtime partner, Rosalind Ross, have separated after nine years together.

“Although it’s sad to end this chapter in our lives, we are blessed with a beautiful son and will continue to be the best parents possible,” Gibson, 69, and Ross, 35, told PEOPLE in a joint statement Tuesday.

Actor Mel Gibson (R) and Rosalind Ross attend the premiere of Paramount Pictures’ ‘Daddy’s Home 2’ at Regency Village Theatre on November 5, 2017 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Barry King/Getty Images)

The actor and director quietly split from the screenwriter about a year ago, the publication reports, but are dedicated to co-parenting their 8-year-old son Lars.

Gibson and Ross first met in 2014 via mutual friends and started dating not long after. In 2017, the pair welcomed their son Lars. Gibson is also the father of eight older children — daughter Hannah and sons Christian, Edward, William, Louis, Milo and Thomas, whom he shares with ex-wife Robyn Moore, as well as 16-year-old daughter Lucia, whom he shares with ex Oksana Grigorieva, from whom he split in 2010.

Gibson and Ross’ three-decade age gap did raise eyebrows when they first got together, but the Braveheart star was quick to shut down criticism. “Regarding age and relationships, it’s just a number. She is an adult, and we dig each other,” Gibson told The Mirror in 2016. “It might cause a problem and one has a trepidation about these things, but it’s working out great. She is a really special person. I dig her. So there you go. That’s it. What more can one ask?”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross attend The Art Of Elysium’s 12th Annual Celebration – Heaven held on January 05, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Gibson is currently in production on The Resurrection of the Christ, which is the follow-up to his 2004 Oscar-nominated biblical drama, The Passion of the Christ. The Passion of the Christ, which starred Jim Caviezel as Jesus, earned three Oscar nominations in the categories of Best Makeup, Best Cinematography and Best Original Score.

The Resurrection of the Christ will be released in two parts through Lionsgate in 2027, with Part One premiering on Good Friday, March 26, 2027, and Part Two opening 40 days later on Ascension Day, May 6, 2027. The Resurrection of the Christ has yet to release details of its plot. Caviezel will not reprise his role as Jesus, as per The Hollywood Reporter.