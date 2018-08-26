Mel B Fans Reach out With Well Wishes Following Rehab Announcement

Mel B, also known as Melanie Brown, told fans she would be seeking treatment for PTSD, alcoholism and sex addiction on Sunday morning, and supporters quickly embraced the announcement.

The Spice Girls member attributed the decision to her ongoing recovery from her allegedly abusive marriage to Stephan Belafonte, her desires to cope with substances and sex, and the desire to do what is best for her children.

The those points were all tied into the latest Instagram post made by Brown before the announcement. She is shown goofing around with her 6-year-old daughter Madison Brown Belafonte as a PTSD recovery guide sits on the coffee table.

Fans soon saw the news of the 43-year-old pop singer’s diagnosis and rehab plans and came back to the clip to share words of inspiration.

“Just read your official statement a few hours ago. On one side it made me so sad But the other and more important side is that I’m thankful you’re seeking help,” fan Stefanie Busche wrote. “I pray all will be good soon. You’re an amazing, powerful woman and to recognize the problem and to seek help is 100 percent girl power. I love you even more for that.”

Another fan added, “Literally love you with all my heart, but it also breaks my heart to think what you’re going through! I hope you know how much we care about you. We will be here for you no matter what! I love you so so much and you’re my biggest inspiration. You will always have my support. Always!”

Others honed in on Brown’s interaction with her daughter, as well as her desires to get sober for them.

“Mel, you’re the best mother anyone could have,” Celebrity dermatologist Nyla Raja wrote. “Amazing and inspirational. I truly admire [and love] you.”

Another fan added, “What a beautiful memory both of you are creating.”

In her initial interview with The Sun, the America’s Got Talent judge said while she is at a “crisis point” she is in the process of becoming a better mother to them as she recovers.

“Sometimes it is too hard to cope with all the emotions I feel. But the problem has never been about sex or alcohol — it is underneath all that,” she wrote. “I am fully aware I have been at a crisis point. No one knows myself better than I do – but I am dealing with it.”

She continued, “I’m not perfect, and I have never pretended to be. But I am working on being a better version of myself for my kids – whom I love more than life itself – and for all the people who have supported me.”

Photo Credit: NBC / Trae Patton