Mel B’s Mother Andrea Brown ‘So Proud’ of Daughter’s Treatment Plans

Mel B’s mother Andrea Brown appears to have broken her silence after Mel’s decision to seek treatment for PTSD, alcoholism and sex addiction.

Brown took to Twitter to share a image showing a text message from herself concerning her daughter’s recent revelations. She comes off beyond supportive in the message and expresses her belief that Mel has experienced traumas in recent years.

“I’m so proud of my daughter,” Brown wrote. “She has the courage to face demons head on and deal with them. I know what the hell she has been through, and I know what traumas she has suffered and still suffers.”

Brown then championed the way her daughter, who is currently a judge on America’s Got Talent, is using her personal struggles and platform to share such an important message by seeking help.

“Do not judge because so many people have PTSD and try to numb the pain any way they can,” Brown wrote. “I am proud of her honesty, and I am proud my daughter speaks out on a subject that affects so many people.”

Brown gave an unexpected interview with The Sun on Sunday where she confessed that she struggles with alcohol abuse and sex addiction. However, she attributed some of her dependency on them to PTSD from her allegedly abusive marriage to Stephan Belafonte. She apparently received an official PTSD diagnosis and is already undergoing psychotherapy for it.

However, she is taking it a step further and now undergoing full rehabilitation for her ailments.

“I have recently been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder,” Mel wrote. “The past six months have been incredibly difficult for me. I’ve been working with a writer on my book, Brutally Honest, and it has been unbelievably traumatic reliving an emotionally abusive relationship and confronting so many massive issues in my life. I am being very honest about drinking to numb my pain but that is just a way a lot of people mask what is really going on.”

She added, “I am fully aware I have been at a crisis point. No one knows myself better than I do – but I am dealing with it.”

Aside from retweeting her mother’s message, Mel has not offered any further comment on her treatment.

Photo Credit: FilmMagic / Tara Ziemba