Mel B’s New Lawsuit Reveals Details About the Relationship Between Her Nanny and Ex-Husband

The messy divorce of Mel B and Stephen Belafonte has taken a surprising new turn, as the Spice Girls singer is now accusing Belafonte of engineering a sham marriage for their nanny in order to keep her in the country.

According to TMZ, Mel B has filed a lawsuit that exposes the plan, in which Lorraine Gilles, the nanny, entered a supposed sham marriage with a man named Michael Bleau.

In addition, Gilles initially claimed that she had sexual contact with Mel B and Belafonte in threesomes, but never actually had sex with Belafonte alone.

Mel B’s new legal filings include a section of a deposition that Gilles gave in which she admitted to having sex with Belafonte one-on-one more than 10 times.

Gilles also reportedly claimed to have been sleeping with Belafonte around the time she got pregnant, but says she had an abortion. She reportedly says the child was not his, but that is in question now that the deposition details have come to light.

The deposition also apparently includes Gilles admitting to cocaine use, which could get her deported as using illegal drugs can be cause for immigration officials to deny a visa.

Back in April, Mel B and her lawyers turned up at a Public Storage facility with the intent to retrieve some boxes from a storage unit of Gilles’, which they claimed contained boxes of stolen Spice Girls memorabilia and sex tapes.

The tapes presumably contained sensitive images of Mel B and Belafonte in compromising situations, but could even possibly include more people, considering all the threesome rumors and subsequent confirmations that have been flying around.

When the Public Storage staff refused to give them access to the unit, they immediately sought police intervention to help them get in. Once they did get access, however, they left with nothing.

Turns out, the unit they believed to contained an abundance of memorabilia and sex tapes didn’t actually contain anything.

Gilles’ deposition, however, indicated that the former nanny is aware of said recordings and that she saw them as recent as last summer.