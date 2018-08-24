Meghan McCain Thanks Supporters in Wake of News John McCain Discontinued Cancer Treatment

Meghan McCain has released a statement after it was reported that her father, Senator John McCain, would be discontinuing treatment for brain cancer.

The View co-host shared her words on Twitter on Friday, thanking those who have supported her family during this difficult time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My family is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year,” Meghan wrote. “Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you – you’ve given us strength to carry on.”

My family is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year. Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you – you’ve given us strength to carry on. pic.twitter.com/KuAQSASoa7 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 24, 2018

The Arizona Republican was diagnosed with glioblastoma over one year ago and has continued to play an active role in the Senate.

On Friday, his family said in a statement that he has decided to discontinue treatment.

“Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious,” the statement read, via CBS News. “In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment.”

The statement continued, “Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all.”

The senator’s wife, Cindy McCain, also shared a statement on Twitter.

“I love my husband with all of my heart,” she wrote. “God bless everyone who has cared for my husband along this journey.”

I love my husband with all of my heart. God bless everyone who has cared for my husband along this journey. pic.twitter.com/v27sEbboii — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 24, 2018

Photo Credit: ABC