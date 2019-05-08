Meghan Markle’s Friend Sophie Ellis-Bextor Knows the Royal Baby’s Name, But Has Been Sworn to Secrecy

Now that the wait for royal baby Sussex’s arrival is over, the swarm around what his name will be is front and center.

Meghan Markle’s gal pal Sophie Ellis-Bextor revealed in an interview with The Sun that she does in fact know the name of Prince Harry and Markle’s baby, but is sworn to secrecy.

When asked “Do you know the name of the baby?” Her response was, “Obviously, but she swore me to secrecy.”

It’s been talked about that the new parents will give their child an “unusual” name that combines both the U.S. and U.K.

Talk of the name Arthur is the U.K. bookies top pick, followed by James, Philip and Albert.

Arthur happens to be a traditional family name with Prince William, Prince Charles and Prince Louis all having it as their middle name. It was also Queen Victoria’s third son’s name. While it runs in the family, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the new parents chose to break tradition once again to pave a new path.

Obviously the Dutch and Duchess of Sussex have wanted privacy throughout the process, but that’s not necessarily why they aren’t revealing a name just yet. It’s largely in part to the fact that they haven’t nailed one down yet, which would contradict what Bextor said. On Monday, Prince Harry came forward and admitted they were “still thinking about names.”

“The baby’s a little bit overdue, so we’ve had a little time to think about it. That’s the next bit,” Harry said.

No one is sure yet as to whether the couple chose a name and changed their mind or if they never decided on one in the first place.

Baby Sussex was born at 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and as healthy as can be. Harry said that fatherhood is “the most amazing experience” he’s had thus far. When he opened up during his first interview after his son was born, he was so giddy he even thanked the horses in his background shot.

Baby Sussex is the seventh in line to the British throne and is Queen Elizabeth’s eighth great-grandchild. Although, if William and Kate decide to have a fourth child, baby Sussex will fall eighth in line to the throne.