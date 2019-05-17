See Who Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Trevor Engelson Married Just Days After Royal Baby Archie Was Born

Meghan Markle has long since moved on from her first husband, Trevor Engelson, and it looks like he’s enjoying a bit of wedded bliss himself. The duchess’ ex married Tracey Kurland on Saturday, May 11, according to Us Weekly.

Engelson, a producer according to the magazine, tied the knot less than a week after Markle, 37, welcomed her first child with Prince Harry. The wedding took place at Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California. Daily Mail reported that Kurland wore a traditional lace dress on her big day. Their wedding appeared to have a rustic vibe, with fairy lights and personal touches throughout. The reception took place beneath a partially tented outdoor area.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Markle’s ex is married to the daughter of Stanford Kurland, Daily Mail reported. Stanford is known for having made millions by writing dangerous loans that ultimately led to the 2008 housing crash, which saw millions of homeowners buying back those mortgages at a fraction of the initial cost from the government years afterward.

Her father left Countrywide in 2006, according to Daily Mail. He sold $200 million in stock options before making his exit. He helped start another mortgage lender, PennyMac, which he served as CEO of until 2016. He stepped down from the position in the wake of the financial crisis.

Tracey currently works as a nutritionist, according to the British magazine. Further details about her chosen career path are not available at this time.

The couple got engaged in June 2018, after three years of dating, Us Weekly reported. Engelson popped the question while he and Kurland were touring Napa Valley’s wine country in California. He shared a photo from after the proposal on Instagram, hailing himself the “Luckiest guy.” Kurland appeared to be showing off her engagement ring in the photo.

There are conflicting reports about how long the pair had been together when they got engaged. Daily Mail reported that they were together for only a year, while Us Weekly said they’d been dating for three years by that time.

Engelson’s proposal was aligned with another of Markle’s major milestones, the outlet noted. He got down on one knee roughly a month after the former Suits star and Prince Harry, 34, tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in England.

Markle was married to Engelson in 2011. The pair tied the knot at a beachfront venue in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. About 107 guests were invited. The pair called it quits two years later, citing strain caused by Markle’s filming schedule as the reason.