Meghan Markle’s Dad Undergoes Successful Heart Surgery

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, is out of surgery and alert after a seemingly successful heart procedure.

TMZ was in contact with Prince Harry’s soon-to-be father-in-law and gave them an update on his current condition, which seems to be positive.

“We spoke with Thomas a few minutes ago, and he seemed alert and coherent, telling us doctors implanted stents in his blood vessels,” the TMZ report read. “He said he believes surgeons implanted 3 stents, but he wasn’t sure.”

Despite the surgery’s success, he is still expected to miss out on the royal wedding due to recovery time.

Thomas Markle told TMZ on Tuesday that he has a heart surgery scheduled for 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

“They [doctors] will go in and clear blockage, repair damage and put a stent where it is needed,” he told the outlet.

Thomas had a heart attack last week and began feeling more chest pains on Monday. Tests were conducted and surgery was deemed the appropriate course of action.

The health scare is just the latest in a long line of dramatic turns for Markle’s family leading up her marriage to Prince Henry of Wales. Several members of her extended family had lashed out at the princess-to-be ahead after not being invited to the ceremony.

Thomas was expected to walk Markle down the aisle, but backed out on Monday after he was caught posing for paparazzi pictures in exchange for cash and royalties. Markle then reached out to him to her express her love and concern for him, putting him back in conversation for the ceremony.

A Kensington Palace spokeperson issued a statement to media after this incident, conveying that the couple asked for privacy on the matter.

“This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding,” the spokesman told PEOPLE. “She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation.”

The former Suits actress’ half-sister, Samantha Markle, later confessed that she had suggested that their father pose for the photos.

“I have to say I am entirely the culprit,” Samantha said during an appearance on British talk show Loose Women on Monday, according to PEOPLE. “As we know the media can take very unflattering photographs of people on their casual days and blow it way out of proportion. I said, you know, the world has no idea you’re getting in shape, doing healthy things. They don’t photograph you buying vegetables and PH water. They photograph you as unflattering ways as they can.”

She continued, “So I said, really you need to show the world that you’re getting in shape and doing great healthy things. So I suggested it. There’s a lot of scrutiny that it was money motivated, it was not. It was my suggestion that to benefit him and to benefit the royal family that everyone looked good and they depict you as you are – in shape and doing healthy things.”

Markle and the royal family have not yet commented on these new developments.

