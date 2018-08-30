Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ Father Wendell Pierce Shades Real Father Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle’s on-screen Suits father Wendell Pierce is coming to the new royal’s defense and criticizing Thomas Markle Sr. for his countless scathing interviews.

Although Meghan Markle has seamlessly transitioned into her new life as a British Royal, her new Duchess lifestyle has brought with it an extreme amount of family drama, namely surrounding her father’s harsh criticism of the royals. Wendell Pierce, who plays Robert Zane, Markel’s former on-screen Suits father, is now condemning Markle Sr.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If you care about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, then that should be first and foremost in your mind before you say anything,” Pierce told Telegraph, according to News.com.au. “If you love your daughter, just love your daughter. It’s not for public consumption.”

In the weeks since the May 19 royal nuptials between the newly minted Duchess and her new husband, Prince Harry, Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., has appeared in a number of interviews. Although topics of the interviews have varied, Markle Sr. has continuously condemned the British Royals and stated his belief that his daughter’s time with them has changed her and made her unhappy. He has also claimed that he has not had any contact with his daughter since before her wedding.

While Markle may be consumed in her paternal family’s drama and may not be feeling much love from Thomas Markle Sr., Pierce has stepped in to fill his shoes.

“We had a moment I cherish,” Pierce said of his and Markle’s time together on Suits. “I was sitting with Meghan in her wedding dress, as we waited for a set-up. We were alone. I said to her, ‘Your life is going to change. It’s going to be amazing and I’m very happy for you, but I want you to know that I’m your friend, and no matter where you are or what’s going on — if the fishbowl that you’re in ever starts getting to you — you can call me.’”

Although Pierce has extended his support, Markle is also receiving support from a number of sources within the British Royal Family, including Queen Elizabeth. A Palace insider claimed that the Queen “has only sympathy” for her new granddaughter-in-law’s current situation, which she is understanding of.

Since the wedding, the Queen and the Duchess have reportedly formed a “genuine and loving” relationship with one another, and have frequently been seen side-by-side. In fact, just weeks after officially becoming a royal, Markle embarked on her first solo outing with Queen Elizabeth.