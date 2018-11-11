Meghan Markle Steps out With Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton for Remembrance Day Ceremony

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton for an event Saturday, amid reports the couples were taking time away from each other.

The foursome were seen attending the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The event, which was also attended by Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, served to commemorate the lives lost in war.

The event also commemorated the 100-year anniversary of the World War I.

Markle, who is expecting her first child with the Duke of Sussex, covered her baby bump in a black Stella McCartney coat featuring a silk waist tie, as first reported by Entertainment Tonight. She accessorized with black pumps and a Stella McCartney cloth bag. Harry wore a blue suit, white button-up shirt and a burgundy-and-navy striped tie.

Middleton looked sophisticated in a black dress and velvet black heels, while William matched his brother in a blue suit.

The event marked the first public reunion of the two Royal couples since Meghan and Harry toured Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand in October for two weeks.

Recent reports surfaced claiming that the two couples may be “parting ways,” with The Sunday Times claiming they might break up their joint “court” at Kensington Palace in favor of two separate offices after Markle gives birth in the spring.

The move was reportedly inspired by Harry and William’s changing roles, including Prince William one day becoming King.

“There is a gulf in the style and approach to the type of work that William and Kate will increasingly do as future head of state and consort, and Harry and Meghan, who have more of a blank canvas with their roles,” a source said, according to Express. “When William becomes the Prince of Wales, he will take on a lot of extra responsibility, including the Duke of Cornwall and all that entails. Harry and Meghan have none of that, and seem ambitious about forging their own paths.”

As for Markle, a source recently told ET that she and Harry plan to give their children a “normal” upbringing. A difference to William and Middleton’s children who are in the line of succession for the British throne.

“Meghan and Harry, who want to use their platform and profile to further their humanitarian and charitable interests, want to pass on those same values to their children,” the source said. “They plan to spend a considerable amount of time in their Cotswold home and [Meghan’s mom] Doria [Ragland] will have a prominent role in their family as the children’s grandmother.”

