Meghan Markle Preparing Social Media Deal Worth Millions in Wake of Spotify and Netflix Failures

The Duchess of Sussex could see a huge payout if she creates sponsored posts on Instagram, and sources say she is launching her new account soon.

Meghan Markle has reportedly created a new Instagram account and is preparing to begin sharing content on the platform again after years away. Sources close to her told The Daily Mail that Markle is behind a newly-created Instagram account simply called "Meghan," which currently has no posts but has more than 100,000 followers. Experts on these kinds of deals speculate that Markle may be paid up to $1 million per post under this new arrangement.

The "Meghan" Instagram account has zero posts and is not following anyone at the time of this writing, and its profile picture is a photo of a peony – the Duchess' favorite flower. Sources close to Markle said: "Yes, that's her. Expect an announcement very soon. She's coming back... Everyone in Hollywood is talking about the re-launch being imminent. Meghan has never made any secret of the fact she wants to return to Instagram."

Meghan Markle reportedly launches both Instagram and Facebook page #MeghanMarkIe pic.twitter.com/o3C43AGVKo — Pop+ (@PopPlusNews) August 26, 2023

Markle was previously an active user on Instagram with over three million followers, though she deactivated her account in 2018 in accordance with royal decorum. She and Prince Harry also had an account called "Sussex Royal" which they stopped using in 2020 when they stopped acting as official members of the royal family. However, starting last year, Markle mentioned in interviews that she would be resuming her activities on Instagram soon.

Instagram could be a serious money-maker for Markle. Social media expert and celebrity adviser Eric Schiffer spoke to The Daily Mail about the possibility this weekend, noting other celebrities make over $1 million per post thanks to advertisements and sponsored promotions. Schiffer said: "I don't think Meghan coming back to Instagram will surprise anyone. She has a new talent manager and this is the next logical step."

"I would expect her to quickly become one of the most followed accounts on Instagram. You have celebrities like the Kardashians who can command $1 million and up for a single post promoting a product," Schiffer went on. "There is no reason Meghan couldn't be earning those sorts of fees. She has to be careful, as a duchess, to avoid being seen to be hawking every product under the sun. She will align with quality brands and companies that are on point with her political and social beliefs."

This potential payday could be important for Markle after the early dissolution of her deal with Spotify. The Duchess created just one season of her podcast Archetypes before Archewell Productions ended its deal with Spotify early. However, she and Prince Harry still have several projects in the works with Netflix under a bigger, more lucrative deal. Still, since one of their shows on the platform has already flopped, some reports have speculated that the deal there is not going well either.

So far, Markle has not commented on reports of an impending deal with Spotify and the "Meghan" account has not made any posts or other activity to hint at big plans. Followers continue to add up by the day.