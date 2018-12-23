Meghan Markle’s Sister Samantha Begs She ‘End the Rift’ With Father Thomas in Emotional Christmas Card

Meghan Markle’s outspoken sister Samantha is at it again, asking the Duchess of Sussex to reconcile with their father via Christmas card.

Samantha sent her sister a holiday card reportedly begging her to “End the rift with Dad.” The note came as Samantha reportedly fears Thomas, 74, might not live to next Christmas due to his heart problems.

“Dear Meg, This is not meant to be formal,” Samantha writes. “The Holidays are a time for family and are sentimental. As you know, Dad has been trying to contact you and is very hurt because you are avoiding him.

“Life is short and you know Dad is wonderful. Please give him joy in his last years by showing that you love him. The time is NOW. Please think about this.” She ended the note signing it “Your Sister, Samantha.”

The note comes as Samantha told the Mirror that her and Markle’s father’s health is deteriorating fast.

“Dad could die before next Christmas,” she told the outlet. “I’m hoping that won’t be the case, but it would be tragic and sad if he doesn’t get to be around to resolve this.”

“I think Meg would harbor a lot of regret if this were his last Christmas alive and she didn’t reach out and make things right,” Samantha added.

“There is not another day or week guaranteed, so Meg need to act quickly. The clock is ticking,” she said.

Markle broke off contact with Thomas soon after he was caught taking part in a staged paparazzi shoot before her wedding in May. Since then, both Samantha and Thomas have made a habit of criticizing and sharing stories about Meghan with the press.

Thomas recently told press he felt that Markle “ghosted” him, despite the fact he reaches out every day.

“I have been ghosted. I am very disappointed by it. I am not sure why it is happening. I [have] been reaching out. I have been trying to reach out for several weeks,” he said. “Every day [I] send a text, I just haven’t got anything back. I just keep asking for her to respond back to me and I haven’t got any response back. I have sent letters.”

“There has to be a place for me, I’m her father. I will be the grandfather to the children,” he said. “All I can say is that I’m here, she knows it, and I’ve reached out to her and I need her to reach back to me. I love her very much.”

Markle, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry, has not publicly commented on her estranged relationship with Thomas and Samantha.