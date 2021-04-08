Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Fight Back Against Piers Morgan's Remarks

✖

The pushback against Piers Morgan's on-air comment about Meghan Markle is continuing. After the British broadcaster questioned the validity of Markle’s claims about her mental health during her interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, leading to his Good Morning Britain exit, the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly ready to "fight back."

According to leading Palace insider and royal biographer Angela Levin, will "want to fight back," with Levin expecting that there will be something "a bit like a verbal boxing match" between the two. She predicted, "each of them wins a round and the other won comes back and is more spiteful or more difficult or says more things." As royal watchers now, Morgan is one of Markle's most outspoken critics, though things seemed to reach a boiling point during an early March segment of Good Morning Britain when the broadcaster said he didn’t "believe a word she said" when Markle opened up about her experience with suicidal thoughts and said the "institution" failed to help her. Since storming off the set of the morning show and later departing it all together, Morgan has only doubled down on his claims. During a recent appearance Tucker Carlson's FoxNation, he even said that he didn't believe at least 17 of the allegations Markle made in the March 4 interview, during which she also alleged there were "conversations and concerns" about son Archie's skin color prior to his birth.

Now, Levin expects Markle is preparing to push back, and in more ways than just speaking out. Speaking on TalkRADIO's Mike Graham's show, according to the Mirror, Levin said she wouldn't be surprised if legal action is on the table. Levin said she imagines "that the lawyers are working out if there is a sentence or a verb or something that Piers said that they could jump on."

"So I think it is a bit precipitous actually to say she hasn't come back yet," Levin said. "She is a very determined woman, heavily pregnant or not. She will want to fight back."

At this time, neither Markle nor her husband have publicly responded to Morgan’s remarks, nor have other members of the British royal family. Speaking with Extra this week, however, he claimed to have had "some messages communicated to me on behalf of several members of the royal family." While Morgan would not "go into who it was," he said those messages expressed "gratitude that somebody was standing up for them."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.