Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'South Park' Lawsuit Rumor Debunked

South Park can still ruffle feathers after more than two decades on the air, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no plans to take the show to court. There were rumors that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to sue the Comedy Central series after the writers parodied the couple in the Feb. 15 episode. Sources told The Spectator on Monday that Markle was "upset" after learning about the episode, which they refused to watch.

"It's all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports," a spokesperson for Harry and Markle told PEOPLE on Tuesday.

In the episode "The Worldwide Privacy Tour," the "Prince of Canada" and his wife move to South Park after traveling the world with signs reading "We want our privacy" and "Stop looking at us." The two characters were made to look similar to Harry and Meghan. The plot was a parody of the couple's complaints about an invasion of privacy while living in the U.K., even as they gave an interview with Oprah Winfrey, released a Netflix documentary series about their lives, and Harry published his memoir Spare.

Days after the South Park episode aired, a source told The Spectator that Markle and Harry were not happy about it. Markle was "upset and overwhelmed," the source said, adding that she is "annoyed" by South Park but would not watch the episode.

Royal commentator Neil Sean went even further, telling Fox News that Markle and Harry's legal team was "casting an eye over" the show to see if there was legal justification to go to court. "This appears to be their course of action rather than laughing it off, enjoying the moment and showing the world that they get the joke," Sean wrote. Sean added that the South Park team has not received anything. Based on Markle and Harry's statement on Tuesday, they aren't going to.

In December, Markle and Harry responded to critics who wondered why they make a Netflix documentary about their lives if they wanted a more private life after they stepped back from royal duties in 2020. "Their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties," their spokesperson said.

"Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series," the statement continued. "They are choosing to share their story, on their terms, and yet the tabloid media has created an entirely untrue narrative that permeates press coverage and public opinion. The facts are right in front of them."