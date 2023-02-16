Kate Middleton Hugged Someone, and Meghan Markle Shade Speculation Instantly Erupted

Only in the royal family can a hug cause so much drama. As PEOPLE reported, the Princess of Wales wasn't afraid to greet individuals with hugs during some recent events. These outings seemed to renew speculation and drama between Kate and Meghan Markle, who previously said that she didn't receive the warmest welcome when she met the Duchess of Cambridge for the first time and greeted her with a hug.

Last week, Kate visited Landau Forte College Derby to celebrate Captain Preet Chandi, who completed a solo expedition across Antarctica. Kate, who was a patron of Chandi's endeavor, greeted him warmly with a hug. Similarly, when Kate and Prince William visited Cornwall, she greeted one of her former teachers with a tight embrace. Her penchant for hugging called to mind an anecdote that Meghan shared in her and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. In the series, Meghan spoke at length about her experiences with members of the royal family, including her brother and sister-in-law. At one point, she recalled how her first meeting with Kate didn't go exactly as she expected.

The Duchess of Sussex said that she got a reality check regarding royal life when she first met up with Kate and William. She explained, "When Will and Kate came over, and I had met her for the first time, they came over for dinner. I remember I was in ripped jeans and barefoot. Like I was a hugger, always been a hugger." Meghan added, "I didn't realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits." Elsewhere in the docuseries, she admitted that she was unsure what the proper etiquette was within the royal family.

"I guess I'd start to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside, carried through on the inside," she continued. "There is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door and you relax now. But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me." It wasn't long before one of Kate's friends hit back at Meghan's claims. They spoke to PEOPLE and stressed that Kate is a "big hugger." The insider continued, "She is warm and friendly and greets everyone with a big hug and kiss. It comes naturally to her to be like that."