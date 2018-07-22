Meghan Markle Reportedly ‘Overwhelmed’ by Palace Rules

With a long list of rules to follow and abide by, life as a Duchess is proving to be a tad “overwhelming” for Meghan Markle.

While it sounds like a moment straight out of The Princess Diaries, Us Weekly reports Markle is still adjusting to the guidelines set by the royal family and still getting the hang of all the rules.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She’s very overwhelmed with all the rules of the Palace. She understands why they’re there, but she’s still learning,” the source tells Us. “The Palace has been really good and supportive of her, but she’s still learning her new life.”

After tying the knot with Prince Harry at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, Markle was reportedly given a lengthy list of rules that she is expected to follow. Us Weekly discloses that the list includes such bans like, social media, dark nail polish, taking selfies with fans and specific wardrobe guidelines.

The source goes on to share with Us that the “most frustrating” part for the 36-year-old is “not being able to comment” on the spectacle thrown by her father, Thomas Markle’s numerous comments.

“She’s essentially not able to prevent these kind of stories. Now, everything has to go through official Palace,” the source explains. “She doesn’t have her own publicist, she can’t make any comments on Twitter and she can’t reach out to him to tell him to stop speaking to the press. Her father’s comments have an effect on everything.”

Markle’s relationship with her father has been in the limelight since before the wedding when he was caught staging photos for paparazzi. At the time, Thomas revealed he could not travel to London for the ceremony due to having heart surgery.

Most recently, Markle took to the news world with claims that his daughter was uncomfortable in her new role and looked “terrified” during various events with her husband, Harry. The source suggests amid the humiliation he’s putting on his daughter, there is “no trust” between the two.

“Meghan is so upset over Thomas. … She doesn’t even know how to communicate with her dad without knowing he won’t exploit her,” the source told Us, adding that Meghan would “like to speak to him,” but “lives in fear that he’ll leak their communication.”

While it is known that Harry has yet to meet his wife’s father, Thomas, the newlyweds are set to travel to the U.S. in the coming months.

“They are so excited to head to the U.S.,” the source told Us Weekly. “Meghan is looking forward to introducing Harry to everything she loves about the U.S.”

The insider added that while nothing is official, “they are thinking New York, Washington, D.C., and California,” and are “working to finalize locations and venues.” The two also have a specific goal in mind for their visit, according to the source.

“Meghan and Harry want to solidify ties between the U.K. and the U.S.,” the insider said. “They want to highlight and foster these relationships.”

Photo credit: Max Mumby / Indigo/Getty Images