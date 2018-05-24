Meghan Markle Listened to This Spotify Playlist While Getting Ready for Royal Wedding

Even Meghan Markle uses Spotify to listen to her favorite tunes. While getting ready to marry Prince Harry on Saturday, the Duchess of Sussex reportedly cranked some classic ’50s tunes during hair and makeup.

The bride-to-be streamed subdued, chilled music from the 1950s via Spotify, her makeup artist and longtime friend Daniel Martin told PEOPLE.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She was off her phone and playing music,” Martin said. “It was just us catching up and asking about mutual friends. Harry was out while we had our time together.”

While Martin didn’t give any specifics, examples of popular artists from the ’50s include Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Buddy Holly, Billie Holiday and Ben E. King, the singer behind “Stand By Me,” which a gospel choir sang during the ceremony at St. George’s Chapel later that day.

Markle’s low-key music choices and wedding prep matched her wedding day look, which included a timeless silk Givenchy gown, natural makeup and a “loose” messy bun.

As for her attitude before walking down the aisle, Martin said Markle “didn’t seem nervous.”

“She was very cool. She was regular Meghan. I think we were nervous but we didn’t want to make her nervous so it was very chilled. Of course brides have nerves but if we didn’t put so much expectation on it, it wouldn’t have made her nervous. It was very easy,” Martin added.

Markle’s classic music taste extended throughout the day of celebration, with the Atlantic Soul Orchestra playing at the evening reception at Frogmore House. The London-based band cranked out Motown hits like “My Girl” and a selection of Stevie Wonder favorites.

Idris Elba also performed at the reception, spinning as a DJ under his stage name, DJ Big Driis.

Elba, 45, curated a playlist for Markle and Harry’s big celebration. According to a report by Us Weekly, the actor played “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross to the delight of the new Duchess of Sussex. A source told the outlet that the bride danced happily with her girlfriends throughout the reception.

At the culmination of Elba’s performance, the evening reception ended with a massive display of fireworks at around 11 p.m. local time. Half an hour later, the happy couple said goodbye to all of their guests.

Earlier in the day, after the ceremony, a larger reception was held at lunchtime. Hosted by the Queen herself, about 600 people attended the afternoon reception, for which the entertainer was Sir Elton John, who sang four songs: “Circle of Life,” “Your Song,” “Tiny Dancer” and “I’m Still Standing.”