Meghan Markle’s Latest Outfits Have Some Fans Thinking She’s Pregnant Again

Meghan Markle gave birth to her first child, son Archie, literally five months ago, but a few eager royal baby watchers are speculating that the Duchess of Sussex is pregnant with her second child due in part to a photo of the royal from her family’s recent tour of South Africa.

During the trip, Markle has been favoring wrap dresses, trench dresses, jumpsuits and loose-fitting tops, which the former actress could very well have chosen simply because they are comfortable. She also made sure to rewear several pieces and choose an economical, environmentally-friendly wardrobe, and her entire look throughout the trip was always simple and relaxed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Obviously, it’s never okay to speculate about a woman’s body, but some fans just couldn’t help themselves.

I think Meghan Markle is pregnant again 🥰 — Just ilhaam 🇰🇪 (@ilhaamyy) September 26, 2019

I’m sorry but Meghan Markle is definitely pregnant again!! — bethan (@bethanhartillx) September 29, 2019

The camera never lie.Meghan Markle could be pregnant again or my imagination is running ahead of me.Some of the photos I took of Meghan and Harry in Cape Town.Copyright and photos belong to Fanie Jason. pic.twitter.com/QaBupDdAui — Fanie Jason (@Dithuli) September 25, 2019

I said it when her first baby was born, and I think she may already be expecting her second But Meghan Markle will be pregnant again soon (if she isn’t already) – Archie has a Gemini moon — 🦋Chelsea (@dumbledoyal) September 27, 2019

It’s also worth noting to mention the fact that pregnancy can drastically affect a woman’s body, and postpartum bodies all look different. Certain cuts of clothing can also cause one’s figure to be perceived in a certain way, as can camera angles.

Rather than focusing too much on her wardrobe for the tour — the Palace actually declined to share details on everything Markle wore in South Africa, according to Vanity Fair — the royal focused on the causes she and Harry traveled to support, which included trips to meet with young people, entrepreneurs and Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Shortly before the couple’s tour ended, it was reported that the Sussexes had filed a lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday and its parent company, Associated Newspapers, after the publication ran a private letter written by Markle to her father, Thomas Markle. In a statement, Harry decried the British tabloids’ treatment of his wife and compared the situation to that of his later mother, Princess Diana.

“Though this action may not be the safe one, it is the right one,” he wrote. “Because my deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Samir Hussein