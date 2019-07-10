Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Attend Royal Polo Match With Baby Archie and Louis

Prince William and Prince Harry participated in a polo match on Wednesday, July 10 as part of the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day, with the royal brothers’ families coming out to support them, including their kids.

Kate Middleton and her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were all on hand to watch the match, as were Meghan Markle and newborn son Archie Harrison.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Markle donned an olive green midi dress by Lisa Marie Fernandez and square, gold-rimmed sunglasses, with the new mom cradling her 2-month-old son as she watched her husband compete.

She was also photographed with Harry as the two appeared to make their way to a car following the match, with the Duke of Sussex dressed in a red and white polo uniform and Archie having been covered in a blanket.

Middleton wore a pink printed L.K. Bennett dress, espadrille sandals and a red crocodile bag, and the Duchess of Cambridge was seen on the grounds holding her youngest son in her arms. She was also photographed sitting on the ground holding Louis as her two older children played in the back of a car next to her.

Royal correspondent Rebecca English called the event “royal baby heaven” on Twitter, adding that Prince George had found himself a polo mallet and that Louis had to be chased down by his mom after he made a break for the horses.

William and Harry played on opposing teams at the Billingbear Polo Club in Berkshire to raise funds and awareness for their chosen charities, which included African Parks, The English Schools Swimming Association, Fields in Trust, Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund, The Household Cavalry Operational Casualties Fund, The Invictus Games Foundation, Irish Guards Appeal, Map Action, Mountain Rescue England and Wales, The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, Rhino Conservation Botswana, The Royal Marsden, RFU Injured Players Foundation, The Passage and the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust.

The match also honored Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the owner of Leicester City soccer club who passed away in a helicopter crash in October 2018. William’s team ultimately won the match, while Harry’s group received a consolation prize.

The day marked the first public outing for the royal cousins, as George, Charlotte and Louis did not attend Archie’s christening last weekend, though Middleton and William did. The event was closed to the media and sparked some criticism toward Markle and Harry for the decision.

Photo Credit: Getty / Samir Hussein