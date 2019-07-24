Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Reportedly ‘End Rift’ Following Archie’s Birth

Rumors of a feud plagued Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton for months last year, though things have recently died down a bit in the press. According to royal reporter Carolyn Durand, this is because the two duchesses are much closer now than they used to be, with their friendship especially growing before Markle gave birth to son Archie in May.

Durand told Hello! magazine that Middleton and Markle “enjoy spending time together” and that while they both have different friends and interests, their relationship has strengthened now that they are both mothers.

“Kate was a great source of support to Meghan in the days leading up to Archie’s birth and, despite reports of a rift, they are family and have a really lovely friendship,” Durand said via The Mirror. “Their relationship has certainly evolved over time, and they have become closer since Meghan’s wedding. They talk and text regularly, they have more in common, and Kate has wanted to make sure Meghan has felt welcome into the family.”

The two women recently spent time together during Wimbledon, where they watched the women’s final between Markle’s friend Serena Williams and Simona Halep.

“Kate and Meghan had always planned to attend the final together,” a source told ELLE.com. “Not only is it something that they enjoy, it’s also a chance to remind people that the tabloid stories about their relationship have been wide of the mark.”

They also stepped out to support their husbands earlier this month when the two princes took part in a charity polo match during the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at the Billingbear Polo Club in Berkshire on July 10.

Markle brought baby Archie and Middleton attended with her and William’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, with the cousins meeting for the first time during the event.

“Catherine and Meghan enjoy seeing each other, and motherhood has definitely brought them closer together,” a second insider said.

Another source echoed that statement to PEOPLE, telling the magazine that “there is a sense of [Meghan and Kate’s] relationship strengthening.”

“They’re each a little more relaxed,” the insider added. “They have more in common now.”

Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter noted that the two women are in “similar situations in their lives,” namely in the fact that they both married into Britain’s royal family but are also mothers of young children.

“Babies are a great leveler,” she said. “The minute you’re bonding over your stories and sleepless nights, suddenly all the stuff that mattered before doesn’t matter anymore.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Karwai Tang