Meghan Markle Won't Be Happy About Her Dad's Latest Move

While Meghan Markle has dealt with plenty of abuse from the British tabloids, but one of her most relentless critics has been her own father, Thomas Markle. Markle opened up about her estranged father in her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, admitted that she felt betrayed by her father frequently telling calling the paps, even cutting a deal with them for more information. She even offered to send him a security team, even if it meant that Archie wouldn't get security in the future.

"Me saying, 'If we use this to protect you, we won’t be able to protect our own children one day'…I’m talking about your grandchildren," she explained to Winfrey. "Everyone has accountability. Look, [the tabloids] hunted my mom down. You’ve never heard her say a word. She’s remained in silent dignity for four years watching me go through this."

Thomas Markle went on Good Morning Britain to respond to Markle's claims in the interview, expressing some regret but mostly getting defensive. He claimed that he apologized "100 times" for the deal he made with the tabloids. "We all make mistakes - but I've never played naked pool or dressed like Hitler like Harry did."

"It really did upset me, like I said, it would have been easy for her to reach out to me, any of the rest of her family, who she claims she doesn't know. But the other thing is that I would think that she could turn to her husband," Markle claimed. When it was pointed out that Meghan had in fact spoken to Harry about her mental health, Markle hit back that Harry had "obviously not supported her that well."

"The biggest problem here is she's pretty much ghosted all of her family," Markle claimed. However, it doesn't seem like Markle is taking the necessary steps to support his daughter. Video footage revealed that paparazzi and photographers had been invited into Markle's home in Mexico, although the reason is currently unknown. It is currently unclear why Markle invited the press into his home, but it cannot mean anything good for Meghan and Harry.

Markle stated in his interview with Good Morning Britain that Meghan "let me down too" after she cut him off after his heart surgery three years ago. "The bottom line is she didn't lose me," Markle claimed. "She made a statement saying she lost me, she didn't lose me, I would've always been there for her, I'm there for her now if she wants me."