Meghan Markle’s Father Denies Asking Her for Money

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, is fighting back against the rumors that he asked his daughter for money weeks before the royal wedding.

Rumors broke out that Thomas reached out to the Duchess of Sussex twice before her big day for financial help and was denied both times. But Thomas told TMZ on Thursday that the rumors were "just plain bulls—."

"Thomas says money has never been a topic of conversation between the two. Neither brings it up when they talk," TMZ reported.

Markle suffered a heart attack a little over a week before the wedding took place at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19. As a result, he was unable to attend, but did manage to watch the ceremony while he was recovering in California.

"The service was beautiful, and it's history," Thomas told TMZ after the wedding. "I will always regret not being able to be there and not being able to hold my daughter's hand."

"My baby girl is a duchess, and I love her so much," he added. "When you watch your child get married, every thought goes through your mind, every memory from the first day she was born, the first time I held her."

While Markle's father was unable to attend, her mother Doria Ragland was able to attend and was applauded on social media for her dignified appearance.

Meanwhile, Markle's half-sister Samantha Markle has been vocal about Markle's new position. She said in an interview with The Sun on May 22 that she hopes Markle can somehow reunite the divorced family.

"I watched the bishop talk about love and unity and forgiveness and I hoped it would strike a chord within Meghan," Samantha told the tabloid. "So if that was real and if I were to define a principle to all of this then it would be that we all just work for a peaceful resolution and reunion as a family. I feel a religious and moral obligation to be open to her and not be vindictive or isolating or hurt."

She went on to say reconciling "should ride on her conscience as a moral obligation."

"If she wants to do the morally and religiously right thing then she will and I'm open to that," she said. "If she feels that the Markles are not worthy and excludes us, I think that is going against the tenets of her baptismal vows and everything in the church. If you're true in the Queen's church you should practice those principles rather than just speak them."

Photo: Max Mumby / Getty Images