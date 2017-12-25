Watch Meghan Markle Master Her Royal Curtsy

Meghan Markle stepped out for Christmas festivities with the royal family on Monday, and the bride-to-be fit right in as she joined fiancé Prince Harry at Sandringham, the Queen’s country estate, CNN reports.

Markle and Harry attended the British royal family’s traditional Christmas Day church service at St. Mary Magdalene Chapel, with hundreds gathering to catch a glimpse of the couple.

The 36-year-old activist looked perfectly poised while attending the church appearance, and thanks to a moment caught on camera, it’s clear the soon-to-be royal has already mastered her curtsy.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Phillip, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family also attended the service. Markle’s attendance marks the first time anyone who has yet to marry into the royal family has taken part in the day’s celebrations, according to British media.

For the appearance, Markle donned a Sentaler camel-colored wrap coat, suede Chloe Pixie bag and Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boots, E! News reports. She completed the look with a matching brown hat and brown gloves.

The actress has been present at multiple royal events since her engagement, recently attending the Queen’s private party for staffers at Windsor Castle and the Queen’s annual pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

Markle will officially become a member of the royal family when she and Harry wed on May 19, 2018, at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

