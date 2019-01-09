Meghan Markle’s Brother Thomas Markle Jr. Says He’s Inviting Her and Prince Harry to His Wedding

Thomas Markle Jr. is extending an olive branch to his sister Meghan Markle.

Meghan’s half-brother reportedly plans to invite his royal sister to his upcoming wedding to fiancee Darlene Blount in March, in an attempt to mend the relationship between the Markle family.

Markle, who according to Entertainment Tonight works as a window fitter in Grants Pass, Oregon, told The Daily Mail that he invited Meghan and her husband Prince Harry to the upcoming ceremony and celebration.

He, father Thomas Markle Sr. and sister Samantha Markle, are estranged from Meghan, though Markle hopes Meghan shows up to the wedding so they can all be together.

“‘Absolutely I think our wedding will bring the family closer together. It’s hopeful that if Meghan and Harry came and my father… Meghan and Harry could spend some time together with him and that would be good,” he told the outlet.

The couple is set to marry in either Reno or Las Vegas after two years of dating. Blount previous told the outlet that Meghan’s relationship with Harry was one of the first things her fiancé told her about his family.

“I thought he was completely crazy,” she said.

Markle added, “I remember that very well — Meghan and Harry had just started dating and I mentioned it to her and she looked at me like, ‘Yeah, who is this guy? Whatever! He’s crazy.’ But it turned out really nice and we’ve had a really good time ever since. [We’ve had] ups and downs but we’ve managed to make it so far.”

Meghan, who is expecting her first baby with Harry due in the spring, has reportedly not spoken to her father since the night before her wedding, after the palace announced he would not be attending the wedding after he was caught staging paparazzi photos.

Thomas, who has spoken to press about his strained relationship with his daughter regularly since then, recently said he has no plans to slow down his attemps to contact her.

“I’ll keep talking and I’ll probably get louder. Meghan and Harry’s silence empowers all the crazy tweets and insults against me and my family,” Thomas said. “I’ve been quiet long enough. If they ever want to speak to me, maybe I’ll quieten down a little bit. But in the meantime I’m not going to become a monk in a monastery and take a vow of silence.”

“The bottom line is that I’ve done nothing to deserve this kind of treatment,” he continued. “I cannot cut my tongue out and never speak again. I can’t shut up because they have opened the door for a million people to criticise me and my family.”