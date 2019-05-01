Meghan Markle Baby Watch: Royal Reporter Says Baby Has ‘NOT’ Been Born Yet, ‘No Conspiracy’

Conspiracy theories aside, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not yet parents. ITV News’ royal editor Chris Ship gave Royal Family fans a definite answer as to whether or not the royal baby has been born: No.

“For anyone asking (and lots have) #BabySussex has not been born yet. There is no #newsblackout. The birth is NOT being kept secret. There is no conspiracy. Hope that’s clear,” Ship tweeted on Wednesday.

Fans wondered if Markle and Harry had already welcomed the baby and not made an announcement because of an earlier report that said they don’t plan on posing with the newborn on the steps of the Lido Wing at the hospital in London, or even announcing exactly when the baby is born.

Ship’s report isn’t stopping speculation about the due date of the royal baby, and bookies believe they have nailed it down. According to Betfair odds, there is a 4-1 chance that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will welcome their first child on Wednesday, May 1. Should that not be the case, there are 5-1 odds for Thursday, May 2 (which is Princess Charlotte’s fourth birthday) and Friday, May 3. Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5 currently sit at 6-1 odds.

The couple’s due date has long been believed to be either late April or the very beginning of May, with previous betting odds placed for Sunday, April 21, which is Queen Elizabeth’s birthday.

Bookies have also speculated on baby Sussex’s name, with Diana remaining the most likely moniker at 3-1 odds, according to Betfair. If the baby is a boy, Arthur is the top contender at 12-1 odds.

However, it seems that a new frontrunner with Italian roots could take the lead, according to U.K.’s Ladbrokes‘ betting odds. The name Allegra, which means cheerful or joyous, is sitting at sixth place.

“We’re scratching our heads as to why we’ve seen so much interest in Allegra, but the bets are coming in thick and fast, and it’s been by far the most popular pick of the month with punters,” Alex Apati of Ladbrokes told The Sun.