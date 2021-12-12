Megan Thee Stallion Achieves Amazing Honor at Texas Southern University

Megan Thee Stallion walked across the stage as a health administration graduate from Texas Southern University on Saturday. The “Captain Hook” rapper shared photos from the happy day via social media after earning her degree.

“Meg Thee Graduate I know my parents are looking down on me so proud Thank you everyone for all the love today,” she captioned the pictures of her wearing her cap and gown.

Megan (born Megan Pete) has been candid in the past about her goals to complete her education, telling People Magazine last year that she really wanted to do so in honor of her mother who died in 2019. She also shared that she was looking forward to becoming a hospital administrator and running her own assisted living facilities. “I really wanted to be an administrator over a hospital, but I knew I still wanted to be Megan Thee Stallion. I was like, ‘What can I do?’” she said. “I was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna open an assisted-living facility and use the money that I make from rapping to open it. Then I’m gonna let my classmates run it.’” she told the outlet.

Earlier this year, as Glamour Magazine’s Woman of the Year, she explained that she was inspired to build her assisted living facilities because of her upbringing in which she watched as her mom and grandmother took care of their matriarch. “You could pass by Big Mama’s front door. She giving out money; she giving out snacks; she got all the advice; she know everybody business.” She told the outlet. “She was so helpful in so many ways,” Megan says. The rapper says as she watched her grandmother work, she wondered “How can I help? What can I do?”

Upon its creation, Pete says she wants to hire some of her classmates to give them the experience needed to enter the work force. “I see a lot of my peers—a lot of people I went to high school with,” she says. “They get their degree in, like, biology and then work at Forever 21. But why? Because nobody wants to give you a job because you don’t have experience.”

“Come and get your experience over here,” she says of the message she intends to send. The facility would have its own motto: “Generations taking care of generations, making people feel like they are still at home, still with their families.”